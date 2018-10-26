After cruising for 10 years, the Draybers get their 1st major concert

CELEBRATING 10 years in show business, Mitoy Yonting and the Draybers, led by front man Michael “Mitoy” Yonting of the Voice of the Philippines fame, will be holding their 10th anniversary concert on Oct. 30 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila (RWM) in Pasay City.

The Draybers — whose members include Mylo Yonting (rhythm guitar and vocals), Edwin Garcia (keyboard), Jerome “Lucky” Reformany (bass), Jude Santos (drums) and Cesar Uy Salazar (lead guitar) — found their start as avid participants in various local “battle of the bands” contests in 2008.

Their music, which includes renditions and covers of Air Supply, Queen, Survivor, Journey and Bon Jovi songs, gained them enough fame that they toured internationally (including on cruise ships). In 2011, the band was offered a long-term contract with Resort World Manila’s Bar 360 where they gained a loyal following.

“I was really excited to work with this group. It’s no secret that when you pass by 360 and you hear them playing, you’ll notice that they really have a strong following and everyone that doesn’t know them, once they pass by the bar, they end up stopping. I believe the group has such global appeal in terms of the tightness of the music and talent,” said Paolo Valenciano, the concert’s director, during a press conference on Oct. 10 at El Calle Bar in RWM.

Since this is the band’s first major concert — it is titled Biyaheng Diyes — Mr. Valenciano said that he wants to do something different to show why The Draybers are “the ultimate rockstars.”

“When you put them in a casino or bar or any place that has gaming involved, there’s always a lot of guidelines and rules. I think for this concert, what I really wanted to do was unleash the band. I believe they are the ultimate rockstars and they should be treated that way [in terms] of production,” he said.

The Draybers front man, Mitoy Yonting, became famous in 2013 when he won the first season ABS-CBN’s Voice of the Philippines competition TV show, a part of the The Voice singing contest franchise.

His newfound fame landed him a role in ABS-CBN sitcom Home Sweetie Home which started airing in 2014, and as singer/actress Lea Salonga’s supporting act in her 2013 concert series, Playlist.

He now serves as one of the judges in Tawag ng Tanghalan, a singing contest segment in ABS-CBN’s Showtime variety show.

Now, with the band celebrating its decade-long journey, Mr. Yonting said he was nervous because this is their first ticketed event.

“I don’t know what we’re doing right but along the way, as we were performing, the audience are always surprised, I don’t even know what we’re doing right,” Mr. Yonting said in vernacular while discussing the band’s longevity.

The concert will also include performances from singers like Dulce (real name: Maria Teresa Magdalena Abellare Llamedo Cruzata) and Nino del Mar “Nyoy” Volante, comedian Randy Santiago, theater star Tanya Manalang, and Tawag ng Tanghalan contestants Ato Arman and Noven Belleza.

Biyaheng Diyes, Mitoy Yonting and the Draybers’ 10th anniversary concert will be on Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Center, Resorts World Manila in Pasay City. Tickets — which range in price from P800 to P5,000 — are available at the RWM Box Office and via TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph). — Zsarlene B. Chua