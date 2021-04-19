HERstory Continues: Celebrating the Filipina Today and Facing the Challenges Ahead

AdSpark Inc, Globe Telecom’s digital advertising subsidiary, unveils insights on HERoes trailblazing this generation’s women across various aspects of society, in its white paper called “HERstory continues: Celebrating the Filipina Today and Facing the Challenges Ahead.”

Year on year, as the country celebrates Women’s Month, we are encouraged to revisit biases and social norms – have these changed, have we progressed, and how?

The research focuses on the challenges and areas wherein there still seem to be gender disparities such as with leadership roles in business, on how women and men consume content online, conversations around women across various social media platforms, and expectations from women of all ages when it comes to societal responsibilities.

Given these insights, the study leaves its readers to think: are we listening to what women are saying, paying attention to what she is reading, learning, and yearning for? Are we part of her transformation?

Gretchen Largoza, AdSpark President and CEO shared. “We wanted to understand and shed light on how women have been rising above challenges and traditional stereotypes amidst the digital age. Using our brand planning and audience building proprietary tools, we looked into the insights as to where we are as a society in supporting and helping women in this aspect.”

AdSpark generated the report by using its own AdSpark intelligence platform. AdSpark intelligence uses social listening that tracks mentions and comments across the internet; and content consumption which measures what Filipinos are reading and viewing on the internet.

