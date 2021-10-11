THE LATEST collaboration between Filipino toy designer and visual artist Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez and global sportswear brand adidas is set for release this week.

The Quiccs Forum, a reimagined iteration of the brand’s iconic Forum Low silhouette, will be available beginning Oct. 15 for P6,500.

It is the third collaborative project between the artist and adidas from their partnership which began last year, after the Quiccs Manila Tees and the widely successful Harden Vol. 5 “Manila Heritage” colorway.

The shoe also comes after the launch of the Fall/Winter 2021 Forum collection in July, which is also a redesigned set of the silhouette, both low and mid-top models, and anchored on the push for “inclusiveness” and “openness to new ideas and concepts.”

In coming up with the design for the Forum Low, Quiccs sought to stay with adidas’ vision of embracing an open attitude to life and redefining the style of the future.

“Since the beginning of this partnership, I have said how I would like to be able to show and inspire other people that through passion, patience and hard work, one can build their dreams into a reality,” said Quiccs in a release.

“‘Earning my stripes’ was an opportunity I only used to dream of, and now I am living it, and I am honored to share with my fellow Filipinos — and the rest of the world — an iconic adidas Originals silhouette featuring a design that was a product of my passion and creativity,” added the designer, whose version of the Forum marked the first time that a Filipino has designed an adidas Originals shoe.

The Quiccs Forum Low features striking red stripes that represent the “Stripes Earned” through Quiccs’ passion. It infuses the shoe’s classic look with the designer’s own branding, which adidas touts as a perfect representation of the Forum’s call to experiment with self-expression and new ideas.

Elements that are unique to Quiccs as a designer are all over the shoe, such as his crossbones logo and “TEQ63,” his signature character that makes an appearance in the reflective 3M upper and as a logo on the gold metal deubre — an ornamental shoelace tag — and the back heel.

As a personal touch, the Quiccs Forum tongue also features the phrase “It Was All A Dream” and date “01.21.20,” representing the official start of Quiccs’ partnership with adidas and his feeling of gratitude and disbelief in fulfilling his dream.

A feature unique to the Forum franchise, the Quiccs Forum straps come in three interchangeable strap designs, giving its wearers more options for self-expression and style exploration.

Having experienced warm a reception for products designed by Quiccs, adidas hopes his Forum Low will enjoy the same and serve as an inspiration for others to continue pursuing their passions.

“We saw how much Filipinos and consumers all over the world from Singapore, Hong Kong, and especially the US, looked forward to seeing and owning Quiccs’ work through the Quiccs Manila Tees and the Harden Vol. 5 ‘Manila Heritage,’ and so it was no question that we wanted him to have his own take and colorway for the very first adidas Originals designed by a Filipino,” said John David Cortez, Manager of Brand Communications and Sports Marketing for adidas Philippines.

“We hope that the Quiccs Forum is able to inspire the new generation to keep pursuing their passions until they, too, earn their stripes.”

The adidas Quiccs Forum will be available at adidas.com.ph, the adidas App, and adidas stores in select countries. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo