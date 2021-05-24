Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, announces the launch of its newest Flagship Store on LazMall.

Customers can now purchase high-quality products and home solutions from Wilcon Depot with just a few quick clicks on their gadgets. Wilcon Flagship Store on LazMall brings you amazing products for your home needs from Hamden kitchen appliances and Ariston water heaters.

Hamden kitchen appliances offer top-notch residential kitchen needs for cooking and baking from gas burners, oven, electronic hotplates, range hoods, induction hobs, cooktops, built-in hobs, and freestanding cooker with oven. Most of Hamden products are distinctly developed with Italian SABAF burners that guarantee high level performances with an excellent flame distribution.

Ariston offers the widest and most comprehensive range of water heaters with high technology, quality, and efficiency. Ariston water heaters, your perfect partner in achieving the ultimate shower experience, can guarantee undeniable satisfaction as it bears the hallmarks of Italian design—stunning, slim, and safe.

Customers can expect that Wilcon products come with warranties—assuring its high quality and workmanship. Online home shopping lovers can now add to cart and check out Wilcon products. Start loving your homes even more and get all these Hamden and Ariston appliances at Wilcon Flagship Store on LazMall by clicking here: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/wilcon-depot.

Wilcon continuously provides its valued customers a safer and more convenient home shopping experience in partnership with Lazada Philippines. The company aims to deliver better product offering and customer satisfaction and service to more homeowners and builders alike nationwide. The retail giant who has over 43 years of leadership in the retailing industry aspires to be the top-of-mind home retailer—not just in the physical stores but also online.

The current product offering is just the beginning. The company plans to add more high-quality products and home solutions that will be made available soon in the Wilcon Flagship Store on LazMall. Continue to watch out their official flagship store and find everything you need for your home with Wilcon.

Visit any of their 65 stores nationwide and explore the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

Adhering to health and safety protocols to fight against COVID-19, Wilcon continuously implements necessary precautionary measures inside all of its stores to ensure their employees and valued customers’ safety, health, and well-being a priority.

You can also browse their Digital Catalogue and shop conveniently while at home through your personal shopper with the Browse, Call, and Collect/Deliver service. BROWSE the items you want to purchase at shop.wilcon.com.ph and www.wilcon.com.ph, CALL/Viber/text the Wilcon branch of your choice, and schedule a COLLECT/DELIVER. For the list of participating stores with their pick-up and delivery contact details, click this link: www.wilcon.com.ph/content/328-bcc-branches.

Another shopping alternative is the Wilcon Virtual Tour. An online shopping option wherein customers can contact the nearest Wilcon store via Facebook Messenger App. Customers can contact the nearest stores, and the Wilcon team will take you on a virtual tour where you can explore the available products inside their physical stores.

Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, InstaPay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for customers’ convenience.

For more information about Wilcon, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.