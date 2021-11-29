St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels launched its eStore for individuals who want to plan ahead for their memorial.

“We realized early on that we needed to adapt to a world that is becoming digital,” said Victor Jose R. Tancinco, president and chief executive officer of St. Peter Life Plan, Inc., noting that even US retailer Walmart sells caskets online. “We were aware of the threat of the retail apocalypse, and we didn’t want to land on the list of businesses [that got waylaid] as a result.”

The death care services company, which pioneered eBurol (online wake viewing) and eLibing (online interment viewing), has been working on its eStore prior to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Launched Nov. 29, it is designed to provide a seamless experience, with “Add to Cart” and “Buy Now” prompts that are familiar to consumers of online platforms.

The eStore offers both traditional and cremation plans, which are transferrable, assignable, and can be paid in installments for up to five years. The former ranges from P47,400 to P120,000; the latter from P66,000 to P99,000. A 10% discount is offered for spot cash payments. — Patricia B. Mirasol