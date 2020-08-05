Adamson looks to bounce back after tough Season 82

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

FOLLOWING a tough Season 82 at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, the Adamson Soaring Falcons are looking to bounce back this year, armed with more experience and better understanding of who they are as a team.

Missed the final four last year after making three straight appearances in it previously, the Falcons admit it was a learning experience for them and that they hope to be able to regroup and get back on track.

“Last year was difficult for us precisely because we have a very young team, it was a very young team, no experience but the players showed flashes of brilliance. Hopefully, this year will be different,” said Adamson coach Franz Pumaren in his recent session with the Tiebreaker Vods’ Coaches Unfiltered podcast.

Last year, the San Marcelino-based school ended with a 4-10 record, tied for sixth place with the University of the East Red Warriors.

The Falcons never really got to soar as much as they wanted to, particularly in the pivotal second round of the eliminations where they only got one win in their seven matches.

Mr. Pumaren said it was just unfortunate that they were not able to sustain the momentum they had in the previous years but he remains bullish of being able to steer his team to better compete in Season 83.

Currently the Falcons, the Adamson coach said, are on a break because of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

While he would have loved to be practicing and training now, he understands the current situation, which is why he is just encouraging his players to keep themselves fit and spend time with their families before they plunge back to their preparation when conditions permit to do so.

Mr. Pumaren said the push remains for them, which is to continue developing their players who would lead them to success.

One player they are looking to work on is 6’2” Ateneo juniors player Joaquin Jaymalin, who has committed to play for Adamson.

“He (Jaymalin) will be a part of our team this season and I’m expecting him to grow an inch or two and he’s been under the radar because of course Ateneo’s been a solid team, probably their rotation is still solid but one thing for sure, he can shoot. I’ve watched him, I think he’s a welcome addition on our part and I’m confident we can develop him to a better all-around,” Mr. Pumaren said.

He is also high on the continued development of guard Jerom Lastimosa, who shared time at the point guard spot in Season 82 with one-and-done player Val Chauca.

“I think everybody will be surprised come next year. I assure you that he will surprise a lot and people will start talking about Lastimosa next year,” said Mr. Pumaren.

Still part of the team are Jerrick Ahanmisi, Aaron Fermin, Lenda Douanga and Joem Sabandal. The team, however, lost in the offseason long-time Pumaren deputy Jack Santiago, who is now the head coach of UE.

The start of UAAP Season 83, hosted by De La Salle University, is still to be determined with COVID-19 still a concern but the league is looking at rolling out early in 2021.









