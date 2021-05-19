AMERICAN actor and writer Charles Grodin, known for his deadpan comic delivery in Broadway, film and television roles, died on Tuesday at age 86 at his home in Winton, Connecticut, the New York Times reported. The newspaper, citing Mr. Grodin’s son, said the cause of death was bone marrow cancer. Mr. Grodin was born on April 21, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was best known for his roles in Midnight Run (1988), King Kong (1976), The Heartbreak Kid (1972), and Beethoven (1993), among many other roles. — Reuters