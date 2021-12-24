Ayala-led AC Energy Corp. (ACEN) on Friday said it is ready to export 115-megawatt (MW) of alternating current (AC) capacity to the Visayas grid, after it allowed the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (NOCECO) to connect to San Enrique-La Carlota transmission line in order to restore power to the typhoon-hit province.

“Our solar farms in Negros Occidental, Negros Island Solar Power, Inc. (IslaSol) and San Carlos Solar Energy, Inc. (SocaSol), started providing much-needed electricity last December 21, with the capacity to power over 40,000 households,” ACEN said in a press release.

The company said hospitals, vaccine storage areas, banks and critical areas were prioritized for power restoration to allow them to operate amid the devastation caused by typhoon Odette.

Teams from IslaSol, Sacasol and Monte Solar Energy, Inc. have been dispatched to accelerate power restoration.

ACEN generates a total of 143 MW of solar power capacity across Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental from its IslaSol, SacaSol and MonteSol farms.

On Monday, Negros Occidental was place under a state of calamity due to the widespread damage caused by typhoon Odette. — M.C.Lucenio