Acciona turns over treatment plant to Maynilad

SPANISH FIRM Acciona, S.A. (Acciona) has turned over a water treatment plant worth $127 million to its client, west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

In a statement on Monday, Acciona said it turned over the P6.38-billion Putatan II drinking water treatment plant located in Muntinlupa to Maynilad, after being involved in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance for the first 12 months.

The new plant treats 150,000 cubic meters of raw water per day from Laguna de Bay through advanced reverse osmosis technology, and aims to provide clean and potable water to nearly 1.5 million people in the country.

Acciona Country Manager Ruben Camba said that one of the company’s goals is to supply clean drinking water to as many households as possible.

Meanwhile, Acciona said it had clinched another contract with Maynilad on the construction of a water plant with similar requirements in the Laguna Lake area

The firm said it had previously won a contract to build a 650-meter Cebu-Cordova cable-stayed bridge that will provide a faster connection between Cebu’s industrial zone and Mactan International Airport and to Cordova’s new urban developments on Mactan Island. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









