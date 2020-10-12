ABS-CBN to further expand digital presence after YouTube success

ABS-CBN Corp. will further expand its digital presence after the Youtube channel of its entertainment show hit 30 million subscribers, the listed media company said.

It said its online entertainment page had become the “second most subscribed” Youtube channel in Southeast Asia after gaining 30 million subscribers.

“ABS-CBN Entertainment has also logged 38.8 billion lifetime views, ranking first among the most watched YouTube channels in the Philippines and tenth in the world as of October this year,” it said in a statement at the weekend.

ABS-CBN said it would further expand its digital presence to reach as many viewers as possible and produce content that gives them “entertainment, inspiration, and relief.”

The other Youtube channels of ABS-CBN are also “among the most subscribed and most viewed in the country, namely ABS-CBN News (10.4 million subscribers and 6.6 billion views), Star Music (5.6 million subscribers and 2.3 billion views), Pinoy Big Brother (3.6 million subscribers and two billion views), Star Cinema (3.3 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views), The Voice Kids Philippines (2.5 million subscribers and 1.4 billion views), and The Gold Squad (2.4 million subscribers and 204.7 million views),” it added.

ABS-CBN started airing on Saturday some of its entertainment shows on the A2Z channel 11, which is operated by broadcast media company Zoe Broadcasting Network, Inc.

Channel 11 is seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

ABS-CBN said its agreement with Zoe Broadcasting involves the provision of entertainment, public service, and educational content.

The agreement with Zoe Broadcasting comes after the resignation of Eugenio Gabriel “Gabby” L. Lopez III as ABS-CBN chairman emeritus and director, citing “personal reasons.” — Arjay L. Balinbin