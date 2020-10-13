ABS-CBN shows now on Kumu livestream

ABS-CBN is continuing its digital shift despite its return — albeit partial — to free TV via A2Z channel, by introducing shows including its classic game show, Game Ka Na Ba (abbreviated to GKNB, which is also the name of the channel it is on), on livestream platform, Kumu.

The new shows on Kumu will be hosted by Angelica Panganiban, Bianca Gonzalez, Ces Drilon, and Robi Domingo and are meant to bring celebrities closer to ABS-CBN audiences as the livestreaming app allows the hosts to interact with viewers.

Game Ka Na Ba returns every weekday at 12 p.m. starting Oct. 12. The game show, which first aired in 2001 and ran until 2009, is a quiz show where contestants can progressively win bigger and bigger prizes for every correct answer. The grand prize daily is P10,000. The livestream version is hosted by Robi Domingo and will be simulcast on television on Jeepney TV.

ABS-CBN already has another channel on Kumu, For Your Entertainment (FYE), introduced in July, which focuses on various celebrity streamers in virtual talk shows, game shows, and features musical performances. Among the shows on the channel are comedy shows Awards Nights, Kwentong Macoy, Pop-Up Comedy Bar, and Lakas Tawa, while Ambagets, RISE Here, Right Now and We RISE Together feature celebrities interacting with their fans.

The channel also has several talk shows: Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon, Hey Hershey, Kumustahan with Fr. Tito Caluag, Metro Chats, Metro K-Drama Club, MYXclusive, Secret Ladies Club, and Talak ni Mameh Grace. For beauty and fashion enthusiasts, FYE has shows including Beauty and the Besh, Manhacks, Style Me Now, while Chink Positive, Hanz Swerte! Hanz Saya! offer tips for everyday living.

Meanwhile, music channel MYX also launched a weekly talk show Make It Mondays, hosted by Dani Mortel, on Zumu. Fridays on the MYX Zumu channel are for musical performances on MYX Fullscreen. The channel also has a quiz show, Pop Quiz, which is all about pop culture and is hosted by Ai dela Cruz.

FYE, GKNB, and MYX PH channels are produced under ABS-CBN’s subsidiary, Creative Programs, Inc. (CPI). The new shows and channels are available via the Kumu app which can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.