ABS-CBN says iWant subscribers hit 11 million

ABS-CBN Corp. said its newly rebranded streaming platform iWant (formerly iWant TV) now has 11.3 million subscribers.

In a statement, the media giant said iWant’s subscriber base grew by one million within two months after it was relaunched in November. It had 10.3 million subscribers as of October 2018.

“The new iWant recorded 60 million video views in December 2018 and has already gotten two million app downloads on both iOS and Android since it was launched in November last year,” it said.

ABS-CBN’s streaming service, which was originally launched in 2007, features the company’s extensive library of original movies and shows. Aside from live streaming several ABS-CBN shows, it also hosts the company’s old documentaries, specials and films.

The Lopez-led firm said it will start allowing iWant shows to be viewed on televisions through Roku, Android TV boxes and SKY set-top boxes this year.

“New features will also be introduced to subscribers such as offline viewing and commenting on and chatting about their favorite content within the streaming service,” it added.

The iWant service is accessible via a mobile application and through iwant.ph. ABS-CBN has teamed up with both Globe Telecom, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. to offer promos to stream iWant videos.

The listed media giant posted a 32% decline in its net attributable income to P1.627 billion in nine-month period on flat consolidated revenue at P29.49 billion and a 5% growth in expenses. — Denise A. Valdez