ABS-CBN forges deal with JKN Global

ABS-CBN Corp. said it signed a deal with Thai content provider JKN Global Media Public Co. Ltd., which will broadcast more Filipino shows in Thailand and Laos.

“More Filipino dramas are set to air in Thai and Laos television after JKN Global, the top content provider and channel operator in Thailand, bought over 290 hours of content from ABS-CBN,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

ABS-CBN said among the shows purchased by JKN Global are “Brothers” (“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”), “La Luna Sangre” and “Till I Met You.”

The two companies first signed a deal in 2016, with ABS-CBN saying its shows such as “Got To Believe,” “The Legal Wife,” and “Bridges of Love” became hits in Thailand.

ABS-CBN also said they are currently discussing with JKN Global new opportunities for co-production in the future.

The listed company reported its net attributable income dropped 41% in the first half to P849.88 million, pulled by higher production costs in the second quarter. — Denise A. Valdez