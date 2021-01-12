ABS-CBN Corporation announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting

NOTICE OF SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

To: All Stockholders of ABS-CBN Corporation

Please take notice that a Special Meeting of the Stockholders of ABS-CBN Corporation will be held virtually or conducted through remote communication via https://abs-cbn.com/investors/SSM2021 on February 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. or if prevailing circumstances will allow, at the Dolphy Theatre, ABS-CBN Corporation Broadcast Center, Quezon City to discuss the following:

A G E N D A

Call to Order Proof of Service of Notice Certification of Presence of Quorum Approval of the ABS-CBN Stock Purchase and Stock Grant Plans Other Business Adjournment

For purposes of the meeting, only stockholders of record as of January 11, 2021 are entitled to attend and vote in the said meeting.

Given the current circumstances, stockholders may only attend the meeting by remote communication, by voting in absentia, or by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as proxy, unless otherwise announced by the Corporation that physical meeting will be allowed.

Online participation and voting by remote communication will be available for all stockholders. Stockholders who wish to participate and vote online by remote communication will be required to register starting January 12, 2021 and until January 26, 2021. Stockholders who are not able to register as of January 26, 2021, can no longer avail of online voting but may still participate by remote communication, provided such stockholders shall register not later than January 26, 2021. The Registration and Validation Procedures for the 2020 Special Stockholders Meeting (Virtual SSM) are set out below as Annex “A”, as attached to the Notice and Agenda. Stockholders intending to participate by remote communication should register at https://abs-cbn.com/investors/SSM2021.

All stockholders who will not, are unable, or do not expect to attend the virtual meeting in person may choose to execute and send a valid proxy in writing to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, at 11F Investor Relations Office, ELJ Bldg. Mother Ignacia St. Quezon City or by email at corporatesecretary@abs-cbn.com or in digital/electronic form at https://abs-cbn.com/investors/SSM2021 on or before January 26, 2021. Proxies shall be validated beginning on January 27, 2021.

Pursuant to SEC Notice dated April 20, 2020, copies of this Notice, Information Statement, and Other Documents related to the Special Stockholders’ Meeting, shall be published through The Philippine Star and BusinessWorld.

January 12, 2021,

By order of the Board of Directors:

ENRIQUE QUIASON

Corporate Secretary