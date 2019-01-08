AboitizPower unit mothballs power plants due to lack of supply deals

THERMA Mobile, Inc. (TMO) notified Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) that it would physically disconnect from the utility’s system and will de-register as a trading participant in the wholesale electricity spot market, its parent firm Aboitiz Power Corp. said on Monday.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed firm said the de-registration would take effect on Feb. 5, 2019.

“This is due to TMO’s commercial inactivity since June 26, 2018, following the absence of an approved power supply agreement,” it said.

“After evaluating the circumstances and the options available, TMO decided to mothball its bunker C-fired diesel power plants,” it added.

The company said notices would be sent to Philippine Electricity Market Corp., Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines Inc., Department of Energy, and Energy Regulatory Commission as required by the notice requirements under Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), its implementing rules, and other relevant rules and regulations.

TMO is a wholly owned subsidiary of AboitizPower through Therma Power, Inc., its holding company for its investments in thermal energy.

On May 27, 2011, TMO acquired four barge-mounted floating power plants located at Navotas Fishport, Manila, including their respective operating facilities.

The barge-mounted floating power plants have a total installed capacity of 242 megawatts (MW). The barges have undergone rehabilitation starting July 2011, and on Nov. 12, 2013, have started commercial operations at the capacity of 100 MW.

In April 2015, the barges’ dependable capacity of 204 MW was attained and proven in a successful capacity test.

On Monday, shares in AboitizPower slipped 0.28% to close at P35.60 each. — Victor V. Saulon