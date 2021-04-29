ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. said it is working with Switzerland-based global private markets investment management firm Partners Group Holding AG to build and operate telecommunication towers in the Philippines.

Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group intend to “build and operate telecommunication towers and support infrastructure across the country” through a telecommunications infrastructure platform called Unity Digital Infrastructure, Inc., the listed company told the local bourse on Thursday.

In February, Unity Digital Infrastructure secured a certificate of registration as an independent tower company from the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“It is now working on the rollout of its pilot batch of towers with the mobile network operators,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said.

The company said the partnership aims to support the government’s goal to improve the country’s internet connectivity in local communities by increasing the number of cell sites.

Existing mobile network operators may co-locate on Unity Digital Infrastructure’s tower assets, Aboitiz InfraCapital said.

Co-location and sharing of telecom infrastructure should help fast-track expansion, increase service reliability, reduce costs, and lessen redundant sites, it noted.

“The urgent need to expand the country’s infrastructure is creating opportunities for new providers to quickly capture market share,” said Grace del Rosario-Castaño, operating director of Unity Digital Infrastructure and member of Board of Directors of Partners Group. — Arjay L. Balinbin