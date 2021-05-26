ABOITIZ Construction, Inc. has finished building its fourth station on the Davao International Container Terminal (DICT) berth in Panabo City.

The 33-meter wide and 177-meter long structure is intended to improve the turnaround time for vessel loading, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“With the design and construction of Berths, DICT is now the biggest modern container terminal in Mindanao,” Aboitiz Contruction Director, President and Chairman Anton Mari G. Perdices said.

The length of the container terminal berth totals around 600 meters, and it can moor up to three Post-Panamax vessels.

“More vessels can now dock at the terminal to bring more produce and agricultural products in and out of the region, potentially creating demand,” Aboitiz Construction said.

The company hired 121 workers for the project, with 72% hired locally.

Aboitiz Construction is the construction arm of the Aboitiz group.

Listed holding firm Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. posted a P7.6-billion consolidated net income for the first quarter, or a 275% jump from the previous year.

Shares in AEV went up 2.71% or 95 centavos to close at P35.95 apiece on Wednesday. — Jenina P. Ibañez