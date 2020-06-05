Aboitiz backs rapid testing in Batangas

THE Aboitiz Group is supporting the government’s mass testing efforts with the donation of 4,400 rapid test kits in Batangas to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the province.

“It is our earnest commitment to contribute to our nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite challenges in mobilizing teams during this critical time, we have been successful in delivering our donations, knowing that these will greatly help the nation in virus detection, contact tracing, and early treatment,” Sabin M. Aboitiz, the group’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Through Aboitiz Foundation, the group’s donation of test kits are delivered by Go Negosyo’s Project ARK (Antibody Rapid Test Kits). They will enable the Batangas provincial government to conduct COVID-19 rapid tests in more areas, including Lipa City, Malvar, Sto. Tomas, and San Juan.

Project ARK is a mass screening project using RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction) and antibody rapid testing aligned with the Department of Health guidelines.









