A tale as old as Wuthering Heights

1 of 2

ALDEN Richards and Jasmine Curtis-Smith team up for the second time in GMA Network’s new drama romance series, The World Between Us.

Directed by Dominic Zapata and written by Glaiza Ramirez, the story takes its inspiration from Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights.

It follows Lia (played by Jasmine Curtis-Smith) and her adopted brother Louie (played by Alden Richards) who grew up together after Lia’s mother, Rachel (Dina Bonnevie), took Louie in when he was left an orphan. When Louie and Lia grow up, circumstances keep them apart despite their hopes to be together.

The story depicts various kinds of love — romantic love, love for family, siblings, and friends.

“We rediscovered love during the pandemic,” the show’s director Mr. Zapata said of the story’s relevance during an online press conference on June 23 held via Zoom. “I could have read the script 10 years ago [and] it might not have had the same effect.”

The series begins during the childhood of Lia and her strict older brother Brian (Tom Rodriquez). When the young Louie is welcomed into their home, he and Lia develop a close friendship that eventually blossoms into a romance.

“You experience her (Lia) story from childhood to adulthood,” Ms. Curtis-Smith said of her character. “We learn who we are as we grow, [with the] experiences we go through along the way, with the people na mamahalin natin o sasaktan tayo (whom we love or those who hurt us).”

Meanwhile, Mr. Rodriguez’s character is always hungry for love and validation, “to the point na kahit siya, ‘pag nagbibigay ng pagmamahal, hindi niya alam kung paano gawin (to the point that when he shows love, he finds it difficult to channel),” he described.

Mr. Richards said that this time, he plays a role “na hindi lang puro good boy.”

“There will come a time in the story when I will take vengeance on the people who have done [him] wrong,” Mr. Richards added. “I have never done anything like it on [television].”

Joining Ms. Curtis-Smith and Mr. Richards in the cast are Jaclyn Jose, Sid Lucero, and Kelley Day, with the special participation of Glydel Mercado.

The World Between Us premieres on GMA Telebabad on July 5. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman