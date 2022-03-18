Alveo Land celebrates 20 years of shaping spaces in the Philippines

The past few years have shown the value of living well right at one’s home. Now more than before, individuals and families have further recognized the need to nurture themselves holistically and adapt to the demands of their multi-faceted lives.

As it celebrates 20 years of serving the upscale real estate market this year, Alveo continues to meet the evolving demands for homes and communities that enable prime living experiences. Grounded on Ayala Land’s excellence in well-planned and integrated mixed-use developments, Alveo Land remains committed to innovating vibrant communities that pave the way for living and working well.

Alveo Land’s remarkable two decades in Philippine real estate can be traced back to its beginnings as Community Innovations, Inc. (CII) in 2002. Its first project, Two Serendra, in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City back in 2004, transformed the city condominium offering with its greenery and open spaces covering 65% of the project. At that time, such a feature was rare in the local property market, and has since remained to be one of Alveo’s signature developments until this day.

1 of 5

The then-CII further pioneered sustainable developments when it unveiled in 2007 the Treveia subdivision within Ayala Land’s NUVALI green estate in Laguna. Having embraced eco-friendly lifestyles fused with a technology-ready environment, Treveia finely fits in the country’s first large-scale development, which is primarily built on the principles of sustainable design.

A year later, the company sharpened its commitment to building communities for living well as CII changed its name to Alveo — taking from the Latin word “salveo,” which means “to be well.” Carrying this name, the company further strengthened its commitment towards improving the overall quality of life with groundbreaking living solutions all across the country.

Alveo Land then continued developing prime projects within the residential market, while also expanding to commercial and leisure developments built with well-being in mind. Its extensive line of properties is driven by a principle of “shaping buildings that shape the people within them.”

1 of 5

Foremost of these projects in the years that followed include Escala Salcedo, an iconic parkfront address in Salcedo Village in Makati City, and High Street South Corporate Plaza, Alveo Land’s first office-for-sale development located in BGC.

Alveo Land has since been showing significant growth, and retained its status as a leading innovative developer in the Philippines. Today, it is present in at least 14 of Ayala Land’s townships and estates across the country. Its portfolio of over 64 projects to date is located within strategic areas of Metro Manila, as well as Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Cebu City, Davao City, and Cagayan de Oro, among others.

It has also since won over 79 recognitions from both local and international award-giving bodies. Among these include multiple accolades from the Titan Property Awards for its key residential properties such as Viento at Cerca across Ayala Alabang, The Lattice at Parklinks in C5-Pasig City, and Orean Place at Vertis North, Quezon City.

Alveo now marks 20 years in the industry with a stronger commitment to developing vibrant living and working solutions, especially as this gain new relevance and meaning in the present.

The company looks forward to taking the lead in redefining what it means to live well and work well. This trend towards the importance of wellness physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and even financially has increasingly been seen as a primary consideration for today, as well as the direction that residential and business spaces are headed to in the future.

Alveo continues on with shaping and building its various residential spaces, with more recent projects such as Parkford Suites Legazpi in Makati, The Residences at Evo City in Cavite, and Sentrove in Cloverleaf Quezon City; and distinct workspaces including Alveo Financial Tower in Ayala Avenue, Makati, Tryne Enterprise Plaza in Arca South Taguig, and The Stiles Enterprise Plaza in Circuit Makati. It is also present within vibrant city districts like Broadfield in Biñan, Laguna, and Portico in Ortigas, Pasig.

With years of real estate expertise built on a solid foundation, Alveo Land continues to offer choice residential properties and flexible workspaces. These communities allow people all across the country to live and work meaningfully well.

Know more about Alveo Land’s latest properties at www.alveoland.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA