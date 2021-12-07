For over four decades, Diamond Rent-a-Car readily meets corporate, individual transport needs

In 1978, Diamond Rent-a-Car was founded with only one car to serve a single client. Now, after more than 40 years since being one of the industry pioneers, Diamond Rent-a-Car has expanded and kept its lead in providing a range of transportation solutions for corporate clients and short-term car rentals for individuals.

“In an industry and product where it is just thought as another form of vehicle acquisition or transportation outsourcing, we want to differentiate ourselves with other players in the market by providing top service,” the company said.

Diamond Rent-a-Car’s main business is the corporate operating lease of cars and short-term rentals.

In 2000, the company began to mainly focus on corporate transport and provide long-term leases as the core business, with more than 90% corporate clients.

“It is not a core business activity of many corporate clients to manage all the activities that go with owning a car, especially if your fleet size is quite high,” Juan Quincy S. Buenaflor, managing director of Diamond Rent-a-Car, observed. “It can be daunting, and a lot of unnecessary and avoidable costs can be incurred if you manage your fleet ineffectively. Not to mention inefficiencies from downtime as well, which when left unnoticed, can snowball into major expenses.”

As such, Diamond Rent-a-Car offers a comprehensive transportation outsourcing tool to help corporate clients to make their costs minimized and predictable, as well as cut inefficiencies from downtime or handling non-core tasks.

Rates to avail these transport services for businesses, particularly on leasing, are tailored to the client’s requirements. The rate will mainly be determined by the type of vehicle and the length of the term. Some clients rent one car for the short term, while some companies reach up to hundreds of car leasing for as long as five years.

“If a company has a vehicle requirement, then we believe we have a solution for them,” Mr. Buenaflor assured. “We would be more than happy to have our sales division schedule a presentation for clients to understand the services we can provide them and find the best way to outsource their vehicle requirements to us.”

Meanwhile, Diamond Rent-a-Car also ensures that the level of service to individual clients is the same as that of corporate for their short-term car rental needs, which can be as short as 12 hours to monthly rentals.

The company’s cheapest car to rent daily is the Toyota Wigo MT, which clients can get for only P999 per day.

Individual clients can go to the Diamond Rent-a-Car’s physical offices or contact the company online to make a reservation. When the pandemic situation gets better, the company awaits to reactivate its outlets in SM malls.

And for the renters’ peace of mind, the cars of Diamond Rent-a-Car have comprehensive insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance.

Further, amid the rise of technological advancements, Diamond Rent-a-Car enhances its services and provides innovative solutions like predictive maintenance systems and online payments.

“We never stop developing our product to stay ahead of the competition,” Mr. Buencaflor said. “We may be the largest Filipino car rental company in the Philippines, but we act as if we are chasing a leader with how we strive to improve and be the best.”

Diamond Rent-a-Car had reached 1,500 vehicles at its peak before the pandemic. But due to the crisis effects on the industry, the company currently has over 1,200. It looks forward to the return of its growth in mid to late 2022.

