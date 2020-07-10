A Pandemic Happened: Overview of the COVID-19 Crisis

During the start of 2020, barely anyone could have predicted the massive, world-changing impact that the coronavirus would leave on the world. Fast forward to today, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has become the most important issue of the world, dominating headlines, shutting down most of society, and forcing governments and organizations to adopt a completely new way of life.



How did this pandemic come to pass? Where did it come from and how did it start in the Philippines? Who were most affected? Finally, how is the national and local government dealing with the unprecedented issues of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Stories will include:

• A timeline of the COVID situation in the Philippines and how it affected the Philippine economy

• A review of how the national government and local government units responded to the COVID crisis

• An overview of industry winners and losers during the COVID crisis

• The important role of the health sector and medical frontliners









