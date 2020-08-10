A new delivery service takes off in the Metro

A newcomer in the industry, Getmo is an online delivery service platform that provides courier, shuttle and shopper service to key areas inside and outside of Mega Manila.

Getmo was established when the high demand for transport and delivery service arose, especially now that the restrictions on the quarantine reinforced as the NCR and nearby provinces – Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal, and Batangas – are back to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Getmo has setup a delivery system through Viber and Messenger to bring commodities closer to consumers.

With services of parcel, food and grocery delivery, Getmo has partnered with its affiliate brands, AllHome, AllDay and Coffee Project, as in-house delivery service across all branches.

Getmo also caters to start-up businesses that does not have their own fleet and needs mode of transport for their products; Getmo offers affordable options for them. With Getmo’s new program, Rider-of-the-Day, one can have their deliveries reach multiple areas in a day, covering 50km for 8 hours for only P1,000.

Along with the brand’s objective to bring consumers their necessities conveniently, Getmo also aims to provide job opportunities especially to displaced workers and promotes gender-equal environment, welcoming anyone that meets the standard qualifications.

Getmo also provides shuttle service that helps get businesses back to operations by targeting work employees in aid of transport for work, given the suspension of public utility vehicles especially in Metro Manila and areas under MECQ.

Vista Malls, in partnership with Getmo has recently launched a program called Shopbuddy with Getmo, where assigned personal shoppers would shop for your needs and deliver straight to your home. Shopbuddy is live on four Vista Malls namely: Vista Mall Sta. Rosa, Vista Mall Taguig, Evia Lifestyle Center and NOMO – A Vista Lifestyle Center and soon to launch on 14 other Vista Mall branches.

To book a rider for Getmo’s delivery service, customers must send a message to either Getmo’s Viber number or Facebook Messenger, with the name, address of delivery, contact numbers, items to be delivered, and preferred delivery schedule. Rates will vary on location, with the base booking fee of only P 65.00. Customers can pay via GCash and bank transfer for easy, cashless transactions.









