A milky Christmas

POPULAR YouTube chef Ryan Morales Reyes (otherwise known as Ninong Ry, with 1.25 million subscribers) entertained guests at a webinar last week called Shume-chef with Nestlé Carnation. The canned milk brand used the opportunity to launch its new formulation of evaporated milk (called “Evap” on the label and in many households as such), with more milk and in a new easy-to-open box package.

Jero Jhocson, Ground Brand Manager of Nestle Dairy Culinary said, “With this new product, we truly believe that anyone can be a home chef.” The brand also introduced a recipe via a new commercial, played during the webinar, which showed a mother cooking “Braised Chicken in Milky Glaze” — a take on the familiar chicken pastel. (More recipes are available on https://cookwithcarnation.ph/)

Mr. Reyes is popular for his down-home approach, appearing like a favorite (and slightly rude) relative while whipping up quite tasty dishes on his YouTube channel, which debuted last year.

“Ang ninong, nagtatago talaga iyan’ pag pasko, eh (Godfathers usually hide during Christmas),” he said during the webinar. He made the dish in the commercial, chicken pastel, peppering it with his signature attitude. “Ang sikreto lang naman talaga sa paglelevel-up sa mga masarap nating lutuin ay, una — cook with love talaga (The secret, really, to level up our cooking is to, really, cook with love),” he said. “Pagmamahal ang isa sa pinaka-importanteng ingredients ng pagluluto natin (Love is one of the most important ingredients in our cooking).”

But then, he says, “Siempre, gagamit tayo lagi ng high-quality ingredients (Of course, we should always use high-quality ingredients).”

Turning the cap on the box of milk, he said, “Wala nang can opener needed. Hindi kayo pwersadong ubusin (You don’t need a can opener anymore. You’re not forced to finish the can).”

Mr. Reyes gave a few tips on preparing the chicken quarter: one, to look for the joint to cut it more easily, bend the chicken to hear a sound, then cut where you hear the sound. “Madali lang siya. Hindi niyo kailangang ma-pressure (It’s easy. There’s no need to be pressured).”

He seared the chicken in butter after sprinkling it with Magic Sarap (flavor granules from Maggi) and freshly ground pepper. After searing, he sauted this in onion and garlic: “Sa mga nagtatanong kung anong dapat unahin — sibuyas o bawang — pagsabayain na natin para walang magtanong (To those who are asking which should go first — onion or garlic – let’s just put them at the same time so nobody asks any questions).”

He then added some of the Nestle Carnation Evap: “Mas marami, mas milky, mas masarap (more, milkier, tastier).” After adding his potatoes, he poured even more milk, then remarked at the easy-open cap: “O kita niyo? Hindi ko naubos. Takpan natin. (See? I didn’t finish it. Let’s cover it).”

After finishing this dish, Mr. Reyes also prepared a dessert, Cathedral Window (colored gelatin squares in a milky white gelatin base). Jokes aside, he was asked if he liked preparing main dishes or desserts more. He said that he liked preparing savories more. “Ramdam mo yung init. I feel like, that way… mas connected ako sa pagkain, and kapag connected ako sa pagkain, connected ako doon sa taong pinapakain ko (You feel the warmth. I feel like that way… I’m more connected to the food, and when I’m connected to the food, I’m connected to the person I’m feeding).”

After that, he asked for a sash and crown for his pageant-style answer. — JLG

BRAISED CHICKEN IN MILKY GLAZE

Ingredients

1 kg chicken leg and thigh

2 sachets Maggi Magic Sarap

3 tbsp butter

1 head garlic, minced

1 pc large onion, chopped

1 pc potato, diced

1 pc small carrot, diced

1 pc Chorizo de Bilbao, sliced

1 small can whole button mushroom, rinsed and quartered

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups water

½ cup Nestle Carnation Evap

12 pcs quail eggs, boiled and peeled

¼ cup green peas, frozen

Directions

Season chicken with 1 sachet of Maggi Magic Sarap. Lightly sauté chicken in butter. Remove and set aside.

Sauté garlic, onion, potato, carrot, chorizo and mushroom in the same pan.

Add flour and cook for 2 minutes while stirring. Pour water and bring to simmer. Add chicken and cook for 15 minutes.

Season with remaining sachet of Maggi Magic Sarap. Stir in Nestle Carnation Evap, quail eggs and green peas. Transfer to a serving plate and serve.

CATHEDRAL WINDOW

Ingredients

Gelatin Squares in different colors

For White gelatin:

1 tbsp unflavored gulaman (gelatin) powder

1 cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 pack Nestle Carnation Evap 250 ml

2/3 cup Nestle Carnation Condensada

Directions

To prepare milk mixture, combine gulaman powder, water, Nestle Carnation Evap, Nestle Carnation Condensada and vanilla extract. Gently simmer. Pour half of the mixture into the cathedral mold. Scatter diced red, green and yellow gulaman. Pour the rest of the milk mixture. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes. Refrigerate overnight to set. Dip the cathedral mold in warm water for 10 seconds. Unmold into a plate and serve.