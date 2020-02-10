A harvest of prints to last years

FILIPINO brand Plains & Prints summons spring with its new collection featuring its signature Spring Harvest prints.

BusinessWorld was at the launch of the collection last week, which featured a botanical print as if pulled from a Rococo catalogue. The print features berries, flowers, and plants in the lush of full bloom.

Roxanne Farillas, Plains & Prints co-founder, explained that the collection appears not just on clothes, but accessories such as bags, hats, and scarves, and is meant to represent the season. “We wanted to come up with a print that’s very youthful, carefree, and very vibrant,” she said.

To channel this youthfulness, the brand also collaborated with Youtube influencer Rei Germar (1.25 million subscribers as of today). Ms. German will appear in some online campaigns for the brand. “We wanted to showcase this Harvest print as very youthful,” said Ms. Farillas.

The brand was founded in 1994 in Greenhills, and this collection was launched at the lobby of SM Mega Fashion Hall, within sight of global fast fashion giants. Asked how the brand remains relevant despite the stiff competition, Ms. Farillas noted, for example, that they’re visible online (on their own website, and on Zalora, Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon), in response to the online shopping boom.

But also, all threads still lead to the product: "We make sure that when people buy Plains & Prints, it's an investment piece for them. Something affordable yet something that will last them for a few years — not just a season." — Joseph L. Garcia


















