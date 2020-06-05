A casualty of COVID-19: Fun Ranch is closing the barn doors

CHILDREN’S playground and party place Fun Ranch is closing its doors due to the pandemic as its management felt it would be “too long a wait before the situation becomes ideal for children to play freely and have parties again,” the company told BusinessWorld.

“We have not been able to operate since the lockdown started in mid-March and will most likely not be allowed to operate yet for a long while (especially as a party venue),” the company told BusinessWorld in a Facebook message on June 3.

The company shared the announcement on its Facebook page on June 3 saying, “We’re sad but it’s time to go. A big thank you for trusting us over the years.”

The same announcement said that they will be returning all remaining party deposits made before lockdown to its customers.

The announcement sparked multiple comments from families who recalled celebrating their children’s birthdays in Fun Ranch. Quotes from Fun Ranch customers:

“Thank you Fun Ranch for the joy you brought our kids and the break you gave parents. We love you,” went one comment on Fun Ranch’s post announcing its closure.

“I got to experience Fun Ranch as soon it was opened. I remember having arcades, rides, as well as the [iconic] slide at front. Now, I just turned 20 and Fun Ranch definitely earned a place in my heart. It’s heartbreaking to see you guys go,” said another.

Even if Fun Ranch was allowed to open partially, the company said it would be very difficult to implement “proper social distancing in a playground setting.”

“Most importantly, we believe that parents are not likely to allow their kids to go to public play areas until they are sure that they can be completely safe from the virus. This can only happen when there is a vaccine. All these factors led us to the decision to close,” Fun Ranch said before adding that all its employees will be given retrenchment packages.

Fun Ranch has three branches — Pasig (the first, which opened in 2006), Muntinlupa, and Pampanga — and is best known for being a play space and a children’s party venue, although it has also hosted corporate events and debuts.

As this is a permanent closure, Fun Ranch will be selling all of its equipment, including rides and playground equipment, although it intends to offer its Fun Ranch food trays to interested clients.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming support we have received from clients who expressed that Fun Ranch was a big part of their children’s growing-up years. It is heartwarming to know that we brought happiness to many people’s lives,” Fun Ranch said. — Zsarlene B. Chua









