A buffet of Asian love stories

“Wo ai ni,” “Saranghae,” “Mahal Kita,” are some of the many translations of “I love you.” In the course of five months, on-demand video streaming service iQiyi Philippines translates love through Asian romance stories for its Filipino viewers.

After its successful thriller and crime drama collection called “Lights On,” iQiyi Philippines focuses on Asian romance dramas and films with its “Love On” collection in order to continue its commitment to serving Asian entertainment to the global viewers.

The collection will stream from May to September.

The “Love On” collection will feature seven original Chinese romance dramas: Moonlight (premieres on May 20), Make a Wish, Sweet Teeth, Forever and Ever, Love Under The Full Moon, The Day of Becoming You, and First Love Again.

Aside from the seven Chinese dramas, iQiyi will also offer Korean and Filipino romance shows. Spearheaded by iQiyi’s first Korean original production, My Roommate is a Gumiho (premieres on May 26), the shows are Monthly House Magazine, and Descendants of the Sun, The Blooms at Ruyi Pavillion, Dinner Mate, and Love is Sweet.

All the shows will be progressively added to the library over the next few months.

“We try to localize the title offerings in each of the territories of iQiyi. [The reason] we hero our Korean content is because this is still the most popular among Filipinos,” said Andrea Samantha Reyes, Marketing supervisor for iQiyi Philippines, during an online press launch on May 18 held via Zoom.

“We are still in that education phase in terms of other pan Asian content that you see on the platform. We have K-dramas mainly to pique the interests of the audience to explore iQiyi as a platform,” she added.

The lineup also includes local titles from GMA Network such as First Yaya starring Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez, and upcoming titles Nagbabagang Luha and Legal Wives.

iQiyi International will also present “Love Lessons,” a series of fan activities where fans and subscribers can expect exclusive content on the iQiyi Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/iQIYIphilippines/). The content includes weekly tips on how to plan the best date drawn from dramas and celebrities.

“We are committed to introducing more pan Asian content to Filipino viewers. We want to be able to bring our celebrities to the global stage and introduce the regional (Asian) celebrities to the local industry,” Ms. Reyes said.

The “Love On” romance collection is available to stream at http://www.iq.com/intl-commons/LoveOn via mobile apps and the website. The streaming service includes customized playback speeds, high resolution quality, and 10 subtitle languages. To watch shows and for more information, visit iq.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman