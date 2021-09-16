A BROWN Co., Inc.’s wholly owned unit Irradiation Solutions, Inc. (ISI) is now registered by the Board of Investments (BoI) as a new operator of essential services in relation to its Tanay Multipurpose Irradiation Facility project, A Brown said in a disclosure to the exchange on Thursday.

ISI is developing what is said to be the first commercial E-Beam (electron beam) irradiation facility in the country to serve the medical and food industries.

“The E-Beam technology is used in more than 60 countries and is considered the most economical alternative among available commercial sterilization methods,” A Brown said.

Now BoI-registered, ISI will be eligible to avail certain incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Enterprises Act and the Omnibus Investments Code of 1987 as long as it will observe by the provisions of both laws.

A Brown told BusinessWorld last month that the Tanay Commercial E-Beam Facility is expected to be completed by 2023. It may accommodate a volume of up to 20,000 tons yearly.

The P600-million facility will be used to sterilize medical masks, dressings, syringes, surgical staplers, and other single-use medical devices. It will also provide commercial irradiation services to agricultural and fishery products to improve their quality.

“This will enable local products, fruits, and seafood to be of export quality and gain wider access to international markets,” the company said.

A Brown said some 10 agricultural and medical companies have already expressed interest in the facility.

On Thursday, A Brown shares at the stock exchange went up by 2.41% or two centavos to close at 85 centavos apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte