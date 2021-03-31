LATEST NEWS
Cebu Pacific offers flexible domestic flight options until Jan. 31
Customers of budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) who are travelling domestically from Jan. 5-31, and who wish to postpone their flight, have up to two hours before departure time to choose between the rebook or travel fund options.
Typhoon damage to fisheries P3 billion, tops in agri industry
FISHERIES remained the most affected sector of agriculture, sustaining P3 billion worth of damage due to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.
PHILIPPINE STOCKS climbed on Wednesday on improved market sentiment following a slower-than-expected inflation print in December.
Yields on term deposits decline amid tighter mobility restrictions
YIELDS on the central bank’s term deposits dipped on Wednesday as demand increased following tightened restrictions in the capital and several areas due to the rise in coronavirus disease 2019 infections (COVID-19).
Bad news, London and New York: Finance hubs are becoming obsolete
STAND on the steps of The Royal Exchange in the heart of the City of London and you can picture the churn of people 200 years ago or more in what was becoming the world’s preeminent financial hub. Stock jobbers, traders and financiers would stream between its great limestone columns with the Bank of England to one side and all surrounded by offices of bankers or trading houses and alleyways to the ever-busy coffee shops.1
Next level mobile photography within reach with vivo X70 co-engineered with...
With its best-in-class camera technology, it’s nearly impossible to take bad photos with the vivo X70 People have long been fascinated with photography as it...
Embarking on a journey towards digital economy
One of the biggest and most important differences between the world before and after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is invisible to the naked eye....
Energy sector in transition: A rebalancing act
COAL-FIRED power plant companies in the Philippines have, in recent months, declared plans to rebalance their portfolio into one that has a growing share of renewables in the mix.
Entertainment production studio Globe Studios now known as ANIMA
Globe Studios, an entertainment production studio backed by the Globe Group of Companies, announced its new name on Jan. 5. ANIMA is now a brand of its own, and the new name signifies the changes the production studio will offer, said head of ANIMA Quark B. Henares in a press statement.
Chasing the sun
Rediscovering the outdoors aboard the Ford Territory AFTER A HIATUS from local travel and recreation due to the (again) surging pandemic, I finally grabbed the...