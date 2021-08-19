TROPICAL DEPRESSION Isang, the 9th typhoon to enter the Philippines this year, is not expected to move near the country’s land area and is unlikely to bring rains, according to weather bureau PAGASA.

“On the forecast track, this tropical depression is forecast to remain far from the Philippine archipelago,” PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Thursday.

“Isang remains unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country throughout the forecast period,” it said, with the tropical depression seen to exit the country by Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Isang was 1,280 kilometers (kms) east of northern Luzon and moving in a northwest direction with maximum sustained winds of 45 kms per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.