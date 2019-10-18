8 PHL films join Tokyo International Film Festival

1 of 2

EIGHT FILMS form this year’s Philippine contingent at the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival including Paul Soriano’s Mañanita which will be featured in the Competition section of the festival, and Bradley Liew’s Motel Acacia which will be included in the Asian Future section.

Mañanita is an emotional drama film about a former soldier who spends her nights getting drunk in a bar until a phone call changes everything.

“This superb film turns a series of unassuming shots into an emotional drama,” the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) noted in a press release.

Meanwhile, Motel Acacia is a horror film about a man confronting a demon haunting a motel he has taken over from his father. This is Mr. Liew’s second feature film.

The other Filipino films to be featured in the festival, which starts on Oct. 28, are Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay by Antoinette Jadaone, Untrue by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, Mindanao by Brillante Ma. Mendoza, Food Lore Series — Island of Dreams by Erik Matti, The Entity (Kuwaresma) also by Mr. Matti, and The Halt (Ang Hupa) by Lav Diaz.

“It has been a fruitful year for Philippine cinema, especially now that we are celebrating its hundred years. FDCP takes pride that our films consistently make a mark in world cinema, especially in the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Mary Liza B. Diño in a press statement.









The 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 in Tokyo, Japan. — ZBC