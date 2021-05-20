THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 6,100 coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 1.17 million.

The death toll rose by 135 to 19,641, while recoveries increased by 4,071 to 1.09 million, it said in a statement.

There were 51,912 active cases, 1.5% of which were critical, 93.1% were mild, 2.1% did not show symptoms, 2% were severe and 1.31% were moderate.

It said 16 duplicates had been removed from the tally, 11 of which were tagged as recoveries and one as death. Seventy-one recoveries were reclassified as deaths. Three laboratories failed to submit data on May 18.

About 12 million Filipinos have been tested for the coronavirus as of May 18, according to DoH’s tracker website.

The coronavirus has sickened about 165.6 million and killed 3.4 million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

About 144.6 million people have recovered, it said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas