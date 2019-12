THE Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has shortlisted six nominees for a vacancy in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta’s promotion in October left an opening at the high court.

Of the 15 applicants, the JBC nominated Manuel M. Barrios, Samuel H. Gaerlan, Ramon R. Garcia, Jhosep Y. Lopez, Jose Midas P. Marquez and Eduardo B. Peralta, Jr., according to a copy of the JBC’s letter to President Rodrigo R. Duterte. — Charmaine A. Tadalan