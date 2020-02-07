6 passengers with coronavirus-infected couple show symptoms

SIX FILIPINO passengers who were on the two domestic flights taken by the Chinese couple who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have shown symptoms of the infection, according to the police unit assisting in the contact tracing. Col. Rhoderick C. Armamento, deputy director for operations of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said they have already communicated with 23 of the 61 passengers who flew with the Chinese couple on a Cebu Pacific flight from Cebu to Dumaguete City on Jan. 21. Of the 23, three have manifested symptoms. The other three were among the 25 traced out of the 132 passengers of a Philippine Airlines flight from Dumaguete to Manila. Mr. Armamento said one of the passengers with symptoms has been quarantined in a provincial hospital while the rest are in their respective homes. “All passengers who have been contacted by the CIDG were advised to avoid unnecessary contact with people and stay at home as much as possible,” he said in a press briefing. Of the 48 contacted passengers on the two flights, seven of are foreigners. Mr. Armamento admitted they are having difficulty tracing the remaining passengers, some of whom gave mobile numbers that are not working. — Emmanuel Tupas, PHILSTAR

















