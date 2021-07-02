Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the prestigious 15th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognize 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region’s leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement program for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about 7% were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “We knew fifteen years ago, that the way forward for entrepreneurs and enterprises, and our interactions with the rest of the world rests in our ability to inspire and promote equity and equality in a world rife with differences and inequality.”

Since 2007, APEA has recognized leading lights within a variety of business industries, whilst rewarding remarkable success in four categories — Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence category. Over 40% of high achieving winning recipients from the Corporate Excellence category have further shown that enterprises have accomplished strong results of entrepreneurial excellence and resilience despite this challenging period.

B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd’s Chairman and President Dr. Harald Link was accorded the Entrepreneur of the Year of the APEA 2021 Regional Edition. Among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners include Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang, president of the Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd. from Taiwan, and Sara Lamsam, CEO & president of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited from Thailand.

Further esteemed winning enterprises from the Inspirational Brand Category are E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd. from Taiwan and Nu Skin Southeast Asia (NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd) from Singapore. Fredley Group of Companies from the Philippines and MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd from Singapore were a part of the winning recipients for the Fast Enterprise Category. Bahwan CyberTek from India, CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited from Hong Kong, KWG Group Holdings from China, PT Mora Telematika Indonesia from Indonesia, and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation from the Philippines were awarded under the Corporate Excellence Category.

Prior to the APEA, the Asia Entrepreneurship Forum (AEF) 2021 was held in the day and was made possible by the virtual environment. The forum was convened with more than 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from China, Bahrain, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and other parts of the region.

Centered around the theme “The Great Reset: Towards a Sustainable Recovery,” the forum provides a regional platform for leading thought leaders across sectors to stimulate pressing topics, balancing major reset transitions and focusing on the road to recovery.