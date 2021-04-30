In preparation for Labor Day, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said over 665 employers will be offering 52,000 jobs at its online job fair this Saturday.

During a briefing on Friday, DOLE’s Information and Publication Service Director IV Rolly M. Francia said, “Umaabot na siya ng (It has reached already) 52,461 vacancies involving about 665 employers, 613 of which are local employers and 52 are overseas based,” of the jobs that will be available at the job fair.

Based on data provided to reporters by the DOLE, the openings consist of 44,724 local jobs and 7,737 openings overseas. The top five participating industries are Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), manufacturing, government, textile, and construction.

Other than the job fair, the DOLE will also hold a “symbolic” vaccination of workers under the A4 category of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, but details on this have yet to be finalized. Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said earlier this week 5,000 workers will benefit from this.

Part of the Labor Day program is a signing ceremony of the DoLE, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on the deployment of contact tracers under DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

In an earlier press statement, DOLE said those who want to take part of the virtual job fair may access the following links:

National Capital Region (May 1) – https://jobquest.ph/

Cordillera Administrative Region (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Ilocos Region (May 1–2) – http://bit.ly/wb-dole1-reg

Cagayan Valley Region (May 1–5) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Central Luzon (May 1) – https://www.vantagehunt.com/

Bataan Province (May 14) – https://hotjobsbataan.com/

CALABARZON (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

MIMAROPA (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Bicol Region (April 30 – May 2) – http://bit.ly/wb-dole5-reg

Western Visayas (May 1) – http://www.mynimo.com/dole6applicants

Central Visayas (May 1) – http://www.mynimo.com/dole7applicants

Eastern Visayas (May 1-3) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Zamboanga Peninsula (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Northern Mindanao (April 30-May 1) – http://www.mynimo.com/dole10applicants

Davao Region (May 1) – https://facebook.com/DOLERO11

SOCCSKSARGEN (May 1) – http://bit.ly/wb-dole12-reg

CARAGA (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

— Gillian M. Cortez