512 undocumented foreigners arrested

THE POLICE arrested 512 undocumented foreigners allegedly involved in telecommunications fraud on Wednesday night in Parañaque City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported on Thursday.

“The initial findings of the Bureau of Immigration is that they have no working permit,” General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar, NCRPO chief, said.

Of those arrested, 418 were Chinese, 44 from Myanmar, 26 Malaysians, 19 Vietnamese, four Taiwanese, and one Indonesian, according to a list released by the NCRPO.

Initial investigations conducted by authorities indicate that the foreigners were engaged in offshore telecommunications investment fraud at Golden Unicom Technology, Inc., luring foreign nationals to invest in various businesses.

“The collaborated effort of various law enforcement agencies proved to be an effective tool not only in crime prevention but in crime solution as well,” the NCRPO said.

The arrested suspects are currently under the custody of the Regional Special Operations Unit of the NCRPO and will be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for documentation. — Marc Wyxzel C. Dela Paz