45 LSGH scholar-athletes get to keep their scholarships

WHILE conduct of sports in the country is currently grounded because of the coronavirus disease pandemic, La Salle Green Hills has made sure its scholar-athletes are taken care of by honoring scholarships granted to them amid the tough times.

Competing at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) juniors division, 45 scholar-athletes of LSGH are assured of being able to continue with their studies despite the cancellation of various tournaments.

LSGH Athletic Scholarships are granted to qualified students who are recruited and who have shown remarkable performance in the previous seasons of the NCAA Juniors Tournaments.

They are currently enrolled in the Flexible Lasallian Education through Technology and Collaboration at Home (FLETCH), the learner-driven collaborative experience presented through home-based online learning in the first semester and blended learning in the second and third semester.

The scholar-athletes are part the school’s 700 student-athletes, from grades 1 to 12, in 14 sports including archery, basketball, baseball, badminton, chess, football, golf, karatedo, lawn tennis, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

LSGH Sports Program and Development Office Head Marvin Bienvenida said that the decision to keep their roster of scholar-athletes was the right move, especially since their mission is to make quality education accessible to more people.

“We take pride in their academic standards and achievements. Having them allows us to stay true to our mission of making education accessible amid these trying times,” Mr. Bienvenida said in a statement.

“By supporting them to continue, they are afforded with the opportunity to further develop themselves, their knowledge, and their skills, which they will use not only to improve their lives but to be of service to God and the society,” he added.

LSGH, however, said that it is suspending the recruitments for this school year to give priority to the current athletes but is eyeing opening different sports clubs open to currently enrolled LSGH students, so it can scout promising prospects.

Current student-athletes from LSGH have been steadily making names for themselves, among them Jalil Taguinod, who is a member of the Philippine National Swimming Team, and footballers Troy Limbo and Kyle Magdato, who competed in the previous Southeast Asian Games

LSGH has produced some world-class athletes throughout the years like legendary Filipino bowler Paeng Nepomuceno and Olympians Luis Gabriel Moreno of archery and Stephen Fernandez of taekwondo. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









