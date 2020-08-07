4 Filipinos dead, 31 injured in Beirut blast

Four Filipinos died while 31 were injured by the deadly blast that destroyed the port of Beirut, Lebanon last Tuesday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said four Filipinos perished in the explosion that devastated the city’s business district and killed over 100 people and left hundreds of thousands of residents homeless.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in the statement, “Our Embassy officials shall continue to ascertain the condition of our community in Beirut. The DFA reaffirms its commitment to bring the much needed support and assistance to our kababayans (compatriots) specially at this hour of need.”

Philippine Embassy Beirut Charge d’affaires Ajeet Panemanglor said, “Two Filipinos remain in critical condition. They are confined and are being monitored at Rizk Hospital.’

The blast happened in the Port of Beirut and officials have pointed to 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate which was improperly stored there as the cause of the explosion. — Gilliam M. Cortez









