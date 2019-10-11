4.9 earthquake hits North Cotabato

A MAGNITUDE 4.9 earthquake rattled North Cotabato at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, a report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which was tectonic in origin, was 16 kilometers southwest of Makilala, North Cotabato, at a depth of 4 kilometers below the ground.

It was felt at intensity 4 in Makilala, North Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Pikit, South Cotabato and Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur; at intensity 3 in Koronadal City, Davao City, and Pres. Roxas, Cotabato. — Marc Wyxzel C. dela Paz