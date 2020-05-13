3rd BusinessWorld Insights: Covid-19 and the PH Stock Market

As economies are put to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, global markets and investments took a deep dive.

Is there a silver lining ahead for the Philippine stock market?

Learn that and more at the third leg of BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS: An Online Forum Series with the theme, “COVID-19 and the Philippine Stock Market: Uncertainties and Opportunities”, with Ramon Monzon, Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. president and CEO; April Lynn Tan, COL Financial VP and head of research; and Justino Calaycay Jr., Philstocks Financial, Inc. VP-head of research and traditional sales moderated by Leo Uy, BusinessWorld research head.

#BUSINESSWORLDINSIGHTS is made possible by SM, Megaworld, Globe, PayMaya, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, Olern and The Philippine STAR with the support of Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Association of National Advertisers, Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines and CFA Society Philippines.


















