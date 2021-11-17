A SPECIAL charter flight brought home 36 Filipino fishermen who were stranded in Fiji for more than two months, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The crew members of the Chinese-operated fishing boats were originally scheduled to return to the Philippines in August but only arrived last Friday after 19 of them tested positive for coronavirus.

DFA said it facilitated the repatriation and Philippine entry protocol requirements at the Davao International Airport, quarantine amenities, and COVID-19 tests.

Welfare assistance was also provided by the DFA while the fishermen were stranded and upon their return. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan