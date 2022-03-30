3 PHL restaurants make the top 100 best list

1 of 2

THREE restaurants from the Philippines cracked the Top 100 of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2022. Taking the top spot for the country is Gallery by Chele at #69 (sharing the spot with India’s Comorin). Antonio’s in Tagaytay also carved a spot at #74, while Toyo Eatery sits at #94.

Antonio’s in Tagaytay, helmed by Tonyboy Escalante, was the first restaurant in the Philippines to get a spot in the list back in 2015 at #48 (it was ranked #84 last year). Gallery by Chele’s namesake Chele Gonzalez’s previous restaurant, Gallery Vask sat in the 30s in 2016 and 2017, and Gallery by Chele itself took the 90th spot last year. Toyo Eatery, headed by Jordy Navarra, made it to the list at #43 back in 2019, and has been placing in the 40s since.

The list, first created in 2013 by William Reed Business Media, had also honored chef Margarita Forés in 2016 by naming her Asia’s Best Female Chef for that year.

This year, Tokyo’s Den made it to the top spot, presented in an awards ceremony earlier this week streamed on YouTube and other online channels, as well as some live events in Bangkok, Macau, and Tokyo.

The list says about Den, “(Chef Haiyu) Hasegawa’s ever-creative take on the elevated cuisine of his homeland is innovative, at times humorous, and always satisfying. But what makes Den so unique among Japanese restaurants — and so popular — is how relaxed and welcoming it feels.”

Den is only the second Japanese restaurant to make it to the top spot since the list’s creation; the first one being Narisawa during the list’s first iteration in 2013.

“While firmly rooted in the framework of kaiseki, Japan’s hyper-seasonal dining tradition, Hasegawa’s menus draw inspiration from all quarters. Expect foie gras in the savory monaka appetizers, an ant or two in the classic 20-ingredient Den salad, and all kinds of surprises in his now-signature Dentucky Fried Chicken wings,” said the restaurant’s profile in Asia’s 50 Best. — JLG

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants are:

1. Den, Tokyo, Japan

2. Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand

3. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

4. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

5. The Chairman, Hong Kong, China

6. La Cime, Osaka, Japan

7. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

8. Odette, Singapore

9. Neighborhood, Hong Kong, China

10. Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand

11. Sazenka, Tokyo, Japan

12. Fu He Hui, Shanghai, China

13. Ode, Tokyo, Japan

14. Villa Aida, Wakayama, Japan

15. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

16. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

17. Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan

18. Joo Ok, Seoul, South Korea

19. Ensue, Shenzhen, China

20. Meta, Singapore

21. Masque, Mumbai, India

22. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

23. Les Amis, Singapore

24. Caprice, Hong Kong, China

25. Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok, Thailand

26. 7tth Door, Seoul, South Korea

27. Mosu, Seoul, South Korea

28. Da Vittorio, Shanghai, China

29. Sushi Masato, Bangkok, Thailand

30. Onjium, Seoul, South Korea

31. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok, Thailand

32. Mono, Hong Kong, China

33. Gaa, Bangkok, Thailand

34. Wing, Hong Kong, China

35. Ministry of Crab, Colombo, Sri Lanka

36. La Maison de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka, Japan

37. Zén, Singapore

38. Logy, Taipei, Taiwan

39. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China

40. Labyrinth, Singapore

41. Burnt Ends, Singapore

42. Été, Tokyo, Japan

43. Cenci, Kyoto, Japan

44. Cloudstreet, Singapore

45. JL Studio, Taichung, Taiwan

46. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok, Thailand

47. Wing Lei Palace, Macau, China

48. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China

49. Megu, New Delhi, India

50. Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia