3 NPA leaders, member arrested in Tuguegarao

THREE LEADERS and one member of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, were arrested in Tuguegarao City Tuesday evening, police and military authorities reported on Wednesday. In a statement, the three tagged as the “most wanted persons” of the NPA were identified as Violeta Ricardo, Delilah Padilla and Cristeta Garcia, while the member was named as Carol Ballesta. The National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) said Ballesta was arrested for harboring the three, who are facing charges for murder, assault and homicide. — Marc Wyxzel C. Dela Paz