3 Chinese, one Korean wanted for fraud to be deported — BI

THE Bureau of Immigration will deport three Chinese nationals and a South Korean who are wanted for fraud in their countries, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency said the Chinese suspects had committed economic crimes and have standing arrest warrants in China.

Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said the suspects had conspired to forge the seal of a hospital in China, committing fraud of more than 10 million renminbi or about $1.5 million, citing information from the Chinese embassy.

Further investigation showed that they came to the Philippines last year separately as tourists. The Chinese government has canceled their passports.

Meanwhile, the South Korean has an arrest warrant for fraud issued by authorities in Seoul. The Immigration Bureau has issued a warrant for his deportation, Mr. Morente said.

The bureau said the deportation order came after Korean authorities informed the Philippine government that he was wanted for being the mastermind of a fraudulent investment scheme in which the victims had lost more than a billion won.









“We will deport them immediately and they will be included in our blacklist to make sure that they won’t return to the Philippines,” Mr. Morente said.

They are the first batch of fugitives to be deported this year, Fugitive Search Unit chief Bobby R. Raquepo said. Last year, more than 400 foreign fugitives were arrested in the country. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

















