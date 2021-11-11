2GO GROUP, Inc.’s 2GO Travel on Thursday said 90% of the destinations on its network now accept tourists.

“Fully vaccinated travelers with vaccination cards and certificates can enter Batangas, Caticlan, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo City, Manila, Negros Occidental province, Ozamis, and Roxas without the swab test requirement,” 2GO Travel said in an e-mailed statement.

The company also said the Tourism department, through the Tourism Promotions Board, has a financial subsidy program for “qualified domestic tourists traveling to destinations requiring [coronavirus] test requirements.”

Application for the free RT-PCR test program is done through www.tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel/.

The government has increased the allowable carrying passenger capacity of passenger ships to 70% earlier this month.

“To date, 95% of our vessel crew are fully vaccinated against [the coronavirus]. Nevertheless, we encourage all our passengers to follow safety protocols from check-in, boarding to disembarkation, and to travel safely and responsibly,” 2GO said.

2GO Group also announced on Thursday the resignation of its chief operating officer, Waldo C. Basilla, citing “personal reasons.”

“The board is reviewing and will disclose management update in due course,” 2GO told BusinessWorld in a phone message when asked who would replace Mr. Basilla. — Arjay L. Balinbin