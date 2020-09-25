200,000 more OFWs to get aid

A P2 BILLION fund will be allocated for assisting more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displaced by the coronavirus global pandemic under the Bayanihan 2 law, according to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

In a briefing Friday, Mr. Cacdac said the budget under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act will benefit 200,000 OFWs with a one-time cash aid of P10,000 each.

“Baka Oktubre na po ito (This might be ready by October),” he said.

The assistance is under the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program.

Under the first Bayanihan law, more than 280,000 OFWs have so far received help under the AKAP program. — Gillian M. Cortez









