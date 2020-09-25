Advertisement

200,000 more OFWs to get aid

Already struggling with unemployment that spiked to record levels when the pandemic hit, the Philippines is bracing for nearly 300,000 overseas Filipino workers to return home this year. The government is offering free programs to reskill these workers for jobs such as call-center agents, teachers, and contact tracers. Seen here: OFWs at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange. -- Photo via PhilStar/Edd Gumban

A P2 BILLION fund will be allocated for assisting more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displaced by the coronavirus global pandemic under the Bayanihan 2 law, according to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

In a briefing Friday, Mr. Cacdac said the budget under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act will benefit 200,000 OFWs with a one-time cash aid of P10,000 each.

Baka Oktubre na po ito (This might be ready by October),” he said.

The assistance is under the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program.

Under the first Bayanihan law, more than 280,000 OFWs have so far received help under the AKAP program. — Gillian M. Cortez





