2 new NCMF commissioners appointed

TWO NEW commissioners for the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), Samad S. Pangandaman and Abubakar M. Mangelen, have been appointed, Malacañang announced yesterday. Mr. Pangandaman, president of the Mindanao Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is replacing Paisalin P.D. Tago, while Mr. Mangelen, a retired police general, is taking over the position of Abdulwahid A. Inju. “Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed commissioner, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, for a term of four years,” read their appointment papers signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Nov. 26. The NCMF, established in 2010 through Republic Act 9997, is tasked with advising the President on policies and programs for Muslim communities as well as serving as a conduit for government assistance and redress. — Arjay L. Balinbin