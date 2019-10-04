2 Chinese nationals rescued from kidnappers

THE Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) rescued two Chinese nationals on Wednesday and arrested eight suspects for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Authorities identified the two kidnapped Chinese nationals as Wang Zhe and Zhang Jia, former employees of Di Wang Online Gaming. Five of the suspects were also Chinese nationals and were identified as employees and owners of the same company.

The victims said they left the company on Sept. 16 after realizing that they were working in an online gaming company which is illegal in China, and proceeded to process their travel documents in the Chinese Embassy.

The suspects were alleged to have abducted the victims on Sept. 27 near Hotel 101 in Pasay City, holding them handcuffed and captive on the premises of Di Wang Online Gaming, which is located at the Invech Treasure building in Taguig City.

The victims’ family paid the ransom — between 68,000 to 219,000 yuan — through the WeChat app for their safe release but the suspects demanded additional money.

Aside from the five Chinese suspects, three Filipinos were arrested after allegedly interfering and trying to prevent AKG Operatives from rescuing the victims. — Marc Wyxzel C. Dela Paz