THE 22nd repatriation flight from Macau brought 197 overseas Filipinos home on Friday.

With the help of the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the Philippine Consulate General in the Macau Special Administrative Region, the Department of Foreign Affairs was able to repatriate 197 more Filipinos, bringing the total number of repatriations from Macau since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,397.

Macau Consul General Porfirio M. Mayo, Jr. renewed his call to all Filipinos in Macau who want to return to the Philippines to register with the Consulate.

All repatriation flights from Macau are coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Region III and Philippine Airlines. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan